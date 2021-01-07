PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.14

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.14 and last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

