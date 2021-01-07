Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRVB. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $982.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

