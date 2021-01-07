Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

