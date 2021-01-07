Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.
