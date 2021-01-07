Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $72.41. Approximately 700,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 531,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

