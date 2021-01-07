Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of PB opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 341.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $572,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

