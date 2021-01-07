ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Up 0.8%

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.06 and last traded at $84.51. 9,147 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $83.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

