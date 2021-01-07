PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 4,116 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $201,519.36.
PROS stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
PRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
