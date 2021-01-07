PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 4,116 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $201,519.36.

PROS stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,281,000 after buying an additional 426,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after buying an additional 348,711 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in PROS by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,030,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after buying an additional 193,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in PROS by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 85,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

