ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Up 15.2%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 110,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 96,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

