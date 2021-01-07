Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $11.21 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Project Pai has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $274,154.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, HBUS and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,721,847,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,155,024 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, HBUS, BitForex, LBank and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.