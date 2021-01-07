Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) stock opened at C$30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.05 million and a PE ratio of -19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a current ratio of 28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.59. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of C$9.51 and a one year high of C$31.90.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

