ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Trading 9% Higher

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)’s stock price traded up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $19.72. 532,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 368,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

