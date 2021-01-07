Private Trust Co. NA Sells 74 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

NYSE:EL opened at $258.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.76.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

