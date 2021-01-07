Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.