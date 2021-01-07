Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after buying an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $108.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

