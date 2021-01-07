Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 81,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

