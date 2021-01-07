Private Trust Co. NA Has $619,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.16 and a 200 day moving average of $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.