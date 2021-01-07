Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,837,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after buying an additional 282,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Shares of A stock opened at $122.89 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $123.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

