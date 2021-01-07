Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $19,754,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,682,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

MS opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

