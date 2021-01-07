Private Trust Co. NA Buys 97 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $165.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.90 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $166.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.