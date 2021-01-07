Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 105 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $142.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.04.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

