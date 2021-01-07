Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $458.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,031,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,365,947.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,516 shares of company stock valued at $305,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

