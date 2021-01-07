Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of PGZ stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $22.01.
