Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $22.01.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

