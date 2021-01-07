Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica stock opened at $137.10 on Thursday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.