Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.
NYSE:PBH opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
