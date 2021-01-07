Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.