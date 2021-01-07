Preferred Bank (PFBC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC):

12/28/2020 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/24/2020 – Preferred Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

12/22/2020 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

12/18/2020 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/15/2020 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/8/2020 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,379. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.