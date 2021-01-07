Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Donald P. Lehr Sells 9,677 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after buying an additional 1,230,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

