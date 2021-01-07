Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Donald P. Lehr Sells 9,677 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after buying an additional 1,230,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
