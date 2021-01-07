PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report $828.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $837.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $824.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $800.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.19. 5,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

