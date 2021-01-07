PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,201,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.83. 1,515,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,724. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

