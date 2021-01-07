POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.13

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.