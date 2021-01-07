PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $22,167.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

