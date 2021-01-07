Polymath (POLY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.62 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $61.78 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00436396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

