Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Up 7.6%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $105.76. Approximately 827,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 640,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.26.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.