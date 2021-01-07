Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,894.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $833,697.20 and $4,894.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00112070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00490281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00239063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.