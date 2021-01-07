PlayChip Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.36 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $94.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

