Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

PLT opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Plantronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

