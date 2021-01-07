PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0671 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $10,753.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

