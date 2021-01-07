Piper Sandler Upgrades TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) to “Overweight”

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

TCF opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

