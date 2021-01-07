Piper Sandler Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $27.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.