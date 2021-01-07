Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.88). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.30.

SRPT opened at $166.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

