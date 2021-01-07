Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $3,915.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00267594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040396 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.49 or 0.01403171 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,364,024 coins and its circulating supply is 424,103,588 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

