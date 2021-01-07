Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PNGAY opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

