PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.27.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
