PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

