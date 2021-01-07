PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

