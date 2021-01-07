PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $10.30 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.