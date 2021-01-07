Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.82.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 12,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,786. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 318.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 314,917 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 373.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.