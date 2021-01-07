Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 507,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

