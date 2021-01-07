Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,486 shares of company stock worth $3,599,940. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

