Petrofac’s (POFCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Investec cut Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

