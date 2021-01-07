Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POFCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $691.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

