Peter Grenville Schoch Purchases 3,000 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) stock opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.06. The stock has a market cap of C$442.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.59 and a 12-month high of C$26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

BOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cormark increased their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

